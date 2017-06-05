Winnipeg fire crews tackle North End basement fire
Fire crews got a call about smoke coming from the building at around 12:30 p.m. Around 12:30 p.m., fire crews got a call about smoke coming out of the windows and doors of a the single-storey house on Alfred Avenue between Aikins and Charles Streets. District Chief Don Enns said crews found the fire in the basement and put it out quickly.
