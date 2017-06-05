Winnipeg fire crews tackle North End ...

Winnipeg fire crews tackle North End basement fire

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: CBC News

Fire crews got a call about smoke coming from the building at around 12:30 p.m. Around 12:30 p.m., fire crews got a call about smoke coming out of the windows and doors of a the single-storey house on Alfred Avenue between Aikins and Charles Streets. District Chief Don Enns said crews found the fire in the basement and put it out quickly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News City of Winnipeg asks what should happen with t... 2 hr Typical Jets Fan 1
News AMI celebrates Aboriginal Day 2017 3 hr MMIW WHITE WEDNESDAY 2
News How an experiment created canola and turned Can... Thu Cookoo coutu 7
News Families live with grief of hit and runs, but p... Thu Greg Selinger - L... 1
News 'Justice delayed is justice denied': Less than ... Thu Trump the Immigants 1
News Protection of other lakes key as zebra mussels ... Wed DOERs REAL LEGACY... 4
Manitoba Job Hunt Tue MJH 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,970 • Total comments across all topics: 281,635,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC