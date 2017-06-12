Winnipeg Band Releases Song for MMIWG

Winnipeg Band Releases Song for MMIWG

There are 2 comments on the My Manitoba.com story from Yesterday, titled Winnipeg Band Releases Song for MMIWG.

A Winnipeg-based Indigenous pop band releases a new song in support of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. Popular band, Indian City, released " Through the Flood", the second single from their third full-length album, Here & Now.

Three of a kind

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 Friday
It would have been better if performed by the Stranglers.
Selkirk Settled-ers

Winnipeg, Canada

#2 Yesterday
Please Mr. Coutu - I don't Wanna Go !

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fe0q8Lq3L2Q
