Winnipeg Band Releases Song for MMIWG
There are 2 comments on the My Manitoba.com story from Yesterday, titled Winnipeg Band Releases Song for MMIWG. In it, My Manitoba.com reports that:
A Winnipeg-based Indigenous pop band releases a new song in support of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. Popular band, Indian City, released " Through the Flood", the second single from their third full-length album, Here & Now.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at My Manitoba.com.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#1 Friday
It would have been better if performed by the Stranglers.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#2 Yesterday
Please Mr. Coutu - I don't Wanna Go !
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Declining number of asylum seekers surprises re...
|2 hr
|ITs ALL HILLARYs ...
|3
|'Tell people not to panic': Experts say Canada'...
|4 hr
|David
|1
|7,000 Hydro customers powerless after thunderst...
|14 hr
|Shorty Sircut - H...
|7
|Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i...
|Fri
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Bison rebuilds in a better place with You Are N...
|Jun 15
|WHITE LUNCH COMICs
|2
|Bloodied man jumps into woman's car near Winnip...
|Jun 15
|TRUMP ADMENSTRUATION
|3
|Winnipeg reaches tentative deal with its larges...
|Jun 13
|City Union Employees
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC