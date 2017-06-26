Wife's selfless kidney donation could mean multiple people get a transplant
A Canadian Blood Services' program could help save multiple people waiting for an organ donation, such as Marc Lemoine from Manitoba who has been awaiting a kidney transplant for more than two years. When Lemoine was 21-years-old he was told his kidneys were failing due to an untreated strep throat infection that lead to a rare kidney condition.
