Westman Tory MPs tout accomplishments

With marijuana's legalization on the horizon alongside the introduction of a carbon tax, some big ticket items inched forward prior to the House of Commons rising for a summer-long break on Thursday. Smaller items with potentially big local impacts were also discussed and debated during the past few months, such as the concerning spread of porcine epidemic diarrhea virus and the federal government's push to eliminate deferred cash purchase tickets for grain deliveries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.