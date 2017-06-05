West End Library could bear legacy of late councillor Harvey Smith
The longtime West End resident, who died in March, spent 22 years as a city councillor. Council's protection, community services and parks committee will consider a motion on Monday to add Smith's name to the West End Library.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How an experiment created canola and turned Can...
|12 hr
|Cookoo coutu
|7
|Families live with grief of hit and runs, but p...
|13 hr
|Greg Selinger - L...
|1
|'Justice delayed is justice denied': Less than ...
|15 hr
|Trump the Immigants
|1
|Protection of other lakes key as zebra mussels ...
|Wed
|DOERs REAL LEGACY...
|4
|Manitoba Job Hunt
|Tue
|MJH
|1
|RCMP and Winnipeg police suspend organized-crim...
|Jun 6
|Andrews Swan NDP
|2
|New Flyer Acquires Carlson Engineered Composite...
|Jun 6
|The Back-Room Boys
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC