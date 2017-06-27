Waterpark opening in Transcona Friday, first of its kind in Winnipeg
Global News got an exclusive tour of the brand new facility at the corner of Kildare Avenue East and Wabasha Street. "This is a first of its kind in Winnipeg," said Counselor Russ Wyatt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Citizenship ceremony welcomes 101 newcomers in ...
|2 hr
|chugs are still POS
|1
|Happy birthday
|2 hr
|Jonny Two Shirts
|6
|Korean workers in some Winnipeg sushi restauran...
|11 hr
|Tom Jones Conserv...
|2
|CUPE 'raising red flags' about P3 school model
|11 hr
|Gourd Steaves Bus...
|2
|'They're focused on me. I'm focused on Winnipeg...
|Tue
|Brain Bow-Man - M...
|2
|Entertainment journal (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Pope
|4
|7,000 Hydro customers powerless after thunderst...
|Jun 25
|HYDRO VP of PLOTTING
|13
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC