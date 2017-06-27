Waterpark opening in Transcona Friday...

Waterpark opening in Transcona Friday, first of its kind in Winnipeg

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

Global News got an exclusive tour of the brand new facility at the corner of Kildare Avenue East and Wabasha Street. "This is a first of its kind in Winnipeg," said Counselor Russ Wyatt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Citizenship ceremony welcomes 101 newcomers in ... 2 hr chugs are still POS 1
News Happy birthday 2 hr Jonny Two Shirts 6
News Korean workers in some Winnipeg sushi restauran... 11 hr Tom Jones Conserv... 2
News CUPE 'raising red flags' about P3 school model 11 hr Gourd Steaves Bus... 2
News 'They're focused on me. I'm focused on Winnipeg... Tue Brain Bow-Man - M... 2
News Entertainment journal (Nov '10) Mon Pope 4
News 7,000 Hydro customers powerless after thunderst... Jun 25 HYDRO VP of PLOTTING 13
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,298 • Total comments across all topics: 282,095,760

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC