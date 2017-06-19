'Viva Canada, Oh Canada,': 17 new Canadians get citizenship just in time for 150th
Sebastien De Lazzer moved to Canada from Belgium more than four years ago with his wife and two kids, now six and eight years old. The whole family became citizens at a special ceremony on Saturday, just in time for Canada's 150th birthday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Time to bring public washrooms to Winnipeg's Ex...
|Sat
|Sammy Maudlin ExM...
|1
|Indigenous people see growing racism but are ho...
|Fri
|Lying Loser David
|5
|Selkirk, Man., to honour Senator Murray Sinclai...
|Fri
|If This is IT Huey
|4
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Jun 22
|Humphrey Bogards ...
|5
|Daphne Bramham: Celebrating a complicated histo...
|Jun 21
|David is TREATY
|1
|7,000 Hydro customers powerless after thunderst...
|Jun 21
|Twin City Motors ...
|12
|What the flock? Gulls take over lawns, hoover u...
|Jun 20
|OROBOUROUS KHAN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC