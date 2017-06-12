Vine Lines -- Top-notch wine producer...

Vine Lines -- Top-notch wine producer has Manitoba roots

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Would you be surprised to learn that the co-founder of one of Canada's largest wineries was born and raised in southwestern Manitoba? My tale of discovery begins at the fabulous 529 Wellington in Winnipeg, a renowned high-end restaurant where a close friend and I had decided, hang the cost, to go for dinner during the first week of May - the week of the Winnipeg Wine Festival. Once we were seated, I asked to see sommelier extraordinaire Christopher Sprague, who is also wine director for WOW! Hospitality Concepts, and with whom I have chatted several times over the past decade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Winnipeg Band Releases Song for MMIWG 3 hr Selkirk Settled-ers 2
News 7,000 Hydro customers powerless after thunderst... 12 hr The Man 6
News Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i... 15 hr Sub hit by while ... 1
News Bison rebuilds in a better place with You Are N... Thu WHITE LUNCH COMICs 2
News Bloodied man jumps into woman's car near Winnip... Thu TRUMP ADMENSTRUATION 3
News Winnipeg reaches tentative deal with its larges... Jun 13 City Union Employees 1
News Ramadan in Winnipeg: Long days of fasting, but ... Jun 13 Finisher 16
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Cuba
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,921 • Total comments across all topics: 281,810,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC