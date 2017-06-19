Video of the Day: Talented and Funny Raccoon
Have you ever seen a trained raccoon do tricks before? This clever creature demonstrates his tactics for the camera. Take a look! Carter Brooks is a news writer/reporter and sports columnist situated in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Manitoba.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indigenous people see growing racism but are ho...
|13 hr
|Lying Loser David
|5
|Selkirk, Man., to honour Senator Murray Sinclai...
|Fri
|If This is IT Huey
|4
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Thu
|Humphrey Bogards ...
|5
|Daphne Bramham: Celebrating a complicated histo...
|Jun 21
|David is TREATY
|1
|7,000 Hydro customers powerless after thunderst...
|Jun 21
|Twin City Motors ...
|12
|What the flock? Gulls take over lawns, hoover u...
|Jun 20
|OROBOUROUS KHAN
|1
|From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on...
|Jun 18
|Omars Cadre - Canada
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC