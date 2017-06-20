Victoria Inn Winnipeg Opens Doors for...

Victoria Inn Winnipeg Opens Doors for Guests with Keyless Room Access Via OpenKey

OpenKey , the industry standard for universal mobile key technology, is now available for guests of Victoria Inn Winnipeg in Manitoba, Canada. The partnership goes a long way to elevate the hotel's guest experience, offering travelers a seamless check-in through the mobile app.

