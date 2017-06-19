Two women dead after SUV collides with tree in Portage la Prairie
Police said they believe the SUV was travelling westbound at a high rate of speed when it crossed the centre line and struck the tree. Both the 22-year-old driver and the 20-year-old passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.
