TRU Law convocation highlights

Smiles, cheers and applause were abundant as the fourth class of TRU Law crossed the stage on Friday, June 9. Ninety grads received their Juris Doctor credential, having their degrees conferred upon them by TRU Chancellor Wally Oppal, QC. The total number of TRU Law grads now approaches 350.

Manitoba

