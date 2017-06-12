Toddler's body found more than a month after she was swept away in Quebec floods
The body of a two-year-old girl who was swept away during Quebec's heavy floods in May has been recovered. Daphnee Levesque's corpse was found about one-and-a-half kilometres from where the vehicle in which was a passenger swerved off a waterlogged road into the surging Sainte-Anne River.
