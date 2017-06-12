Toddler's body found more than a mont...

Toddler's body found more than a month after she was swept away in Quebec floods

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The News

The body of a two-year-old girl who was swept away during Quebec's heavy floods in May has been recovered. Daphnee Levesque's corpse was found about one-and-a-half kilometres from where the vehicle in which was a passenger swerved off a waterlogged road into the surging Sainte-Anne River.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bloodied man jumps into woman's car near Winnip... 4 hr HOME-MADE UBER 2
News 7,000 Hydro customers powerless after thunderst... 15 hr HYDRO VP of PLOTTING 3
News Winnipeg reaches tentative deal with its larges... 22 hr City Union Employees 1
News Ramadan in Winnipeg: Long days of fasting, but ... Tue Finisher 16
News City of Winnipeg asks what should happen with t... Mon Conservativeby de... 18
News Resurrecting the Downtown Winnipeg Bay Store Jun 12 Davids defeater 6
News AMI celebrates Aboriginal Day 2017 Jun 11 Sabrina Koehn Bin... 10
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,607 • Total comments across all topics: 281,760,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC