Time to bring public washrooms to Winnipeg's Exchange District: architect

29 min ago

Winnipeg architect Wins Bridgman says public toilets are needed in the Exchange District, where many of the city's homeless population don't have access to washroom facilities. An architect with offices in the Exchange District is once again trying to do something about Winnipeg's lack of public toilets, saying it's about providing dignity to people who don't have access to washroom facilities.

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indigenous people see growing racism but are ho... 6 hr King of Kapyon 1
News Selkirk, Man., to honour Senator Murray Sinclai... 8 hr Lying Loser David 3
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) 16 hr Humphrey Bogards ... 5
News Daphne Bramham: Celebrating a complicated histo... Wed David is TREATY 1
News 7,000 Hydro customers powerless after thunderst... Wed Twin City Motors ... 12
News What the flock? Gulls take over lawns, hoover u... Jun 20 OROBOUROUS KHAN 1
News From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on... Jun 18 Omars Cadre - Canada 2
