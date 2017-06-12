Thousands sign petition for new MRI i...

Thousands sign petition for new MRI in Dauphin

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Brandon Sun

Residents of Dauphin and area had 2,759 signatures on a petition urging the provincial government to continue with plans for the new MRI as promised. An addition was built to accommodate the new MRI, and the community was frustrated earlier this year when the government announced the project was under review.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ramadan in Winnipeg: Long days of fasting, but ... 7 hr David the idiot 10
News City of Winnipeg asks what should happen with t... 14 hr Conservativeby de... 18
News Resurrecting the Downtown Winnipeg Bay Store 14 hr Davids defeater 6
News AMI celebrates Aboriginal Day 2017 Sun Sabrina Koehn Bin... 10
News Fort McMurray, Alta., homeowners to be compensa... Jun 10 The Clown Persecutor 3
News How an experiment created canola and turned Can... Jun 8 Cookoo coutu 7
News Families live with grief of hit and runs, but p... Jun 8 Greg Selinger - L... 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,983 • Total comments across all topics: 281,723,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC