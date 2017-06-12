Thousands sign petition for new MRI in Dauphin
Residents of Dauphin and area had 2,759 signatures on a petition urging the provincial government to continue with plans for the new MRI as promised. An addition was built to accommodate the new MRI, and the community was frustrated earlier this year when the government announced the project was under review.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ramadan in Winnipeg: Long days of fasting, but ...
|7 hr
|David the idiot
|10
|City of Winnipeg asks what should happen with t...
|14 hr
|Conservativeby de...
|18
|Resurrecting the Downtown Winnipeg Bay Store
|14 hr
|Davids defeater
|6
|AMI celebrates Aboriginal Day 2017
|Sun
|Sabrina Koehn Bin...
|10
|Fort McMurray, Alta., homeowners to be compensa...
|Jun 10
|The Clown Persecutor
|3
|How an experiment created canola and turned Can...
|Jun 8
|Cookoo coutu
|7
|Families live with grief of hit and runs, but p...
|Jun 8
|Greg Selinger - L...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC