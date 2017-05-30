Thousand gather to celebrate 30 years...

Thousand gather to celebrate 30 years of Pride in Winnipeg

There are 12 comments on the GlobalNews story from Yesterday, titled Thousand gather to celebrate 30 years of Pride in Winnipeg. In it, GlobalNews reports that:

The streets of downtown Winnipeg are filled with thousands of people this morning, walking in celebration of 30 years of pride in the city. From the steps of the Legislature, the annual Pride Parade made its way down Memorial Boulevard to Portage Avenue, with bright colours, loud music, and decorative floats.

LURCH PILASTER

Winnipeg, Canada

#3 Yesterday
I am Really Sorry I cannot attend the Queer Parade !
It Slipped My Mind !
I am away in COSTA RICA !
I am Visiting Relatives !
I have to Wash my Hair !

HERE is a Virtual HUG !

Mr east kildonan

Winnipeg, Canada

#6 Yesterday
Too bad no one was there with a gun.

Polski OGorky - KHAN

Winnipeg, Canada

#7 Yesterday
I am a Conservative and I want to .. Come Out !

David Supports GeyPride

Winnipeg, Canada

#8 Yesterday
Do You Want to Dance ?

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pSF2SoNaZSc

David Supports GeyPride

Winnipeg, Canada

#9 Yesterday
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D1WF5HvwArI

David Supports GeyPride

Winnipeg, Canada

#10 Yesterday
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HhqX_VdQT10

PILASTER FILMON IDENTITY

Winnipeg, Canada

#11 Yesterday
I am SORRY I missed the GEY PARADE !

My SINCEREST Apologies to All !

It Slipped My Mind !
I was In COSTA RICA !
I was Visiting a Sick Uncle !
I HAD to Wash My Hair !
I LOST my Keys !
My UBER did NOT show Up !

Please Play My Heart-Felt Apology below !.. I Mean it SINCERELY !

BRIANs LAME EXCUSES

Winnipeg, Canada

#13 11 hrs ago
' I could NOT find My Pants ! "

" I had the FLU ! "

My Make-Up ran at the Last Minute !?
blankity blank

Winnipeg, Canada

#14 11 hrs ago
Mr east kildonan wrote:
Too bad no one was there with a gun.
Do everyone a favour and don't have kids.

Gey Pride Parader

Winnipeg, Canada

#15 10 hrs ago
blankity blank wrote:
<quoted text>Do everyone a favour and don't have kids.
He Won't !.. He is Peeking Out of the Closet !
the answer

Winnipeg, Canada

#16 6 hrs ago
Mr east kildonan wrote:
Too bad no one was there with a gun.
a machine gun... where is ISIS when you need them ? hopefully practising on the reserves...

TRUMP the MESSENGER

Winnipeg, Canada

#17 5 hrs ago
MY Travel Ban would have Prevented the London Bombing !

