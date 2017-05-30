There are on the GlobalNews story from Yesterday, titled Thousand gather to celebrate 30 years of Pride in Winnipeg. In it, GlobalNews reports that:

The streets of downtown Winnipeg are filled with thousands of people this morning, walking in celebration of 30 years of pride in the city. From the steps of the Legislature, the annual Pride Parade made its way down Memorial Boulevard to Portage Avenue, with bright colours, loud music, and decorative floats.

