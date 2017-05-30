Thousand gather to celebrate 30 years of Pride in Winnipeg
There are 12 comments on the GlobalNews story from Yesterday, titled Thousand gather to celebrate 30 years of Pride in Winnipeg. In it, GlobalNews reports that:
The streets of downtown Winnipeg are filled with thousands of people this morning, walking in celebration of 30 years of pride in the city. From the steps of the Legislature, the annual Pride Parade made its way down Memorial Boulevard to Portage Avenue, with bright colours, loud music, and decorative floats.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#3 Yesterday
I am Really Sorry I cannot attend the Queer Parade !
It Slipped My Mind !
I am away in COSTA RICA !
I am Visiting Relatives !
I have to Wash my Hair !
HERE is a Virtual HUG !
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#6 Yesterday
Too bad no one was there with a gun.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#7 Yesterday
I am a Conservative and I want to .. Come Out !
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#8 Yesterday
Do You Want to Dance ?
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#9 Yesterday
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#10 Yesterday
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#11 Yesterday
I am SORRY I missed the GEY PARADE !
My SINCEREST Apologies to All !
It Slipped My Mind !
I was In COSTA RICA !
I was Visiting a Sick Uncle !
I HAD to Wash My Hair !
I LOST my Keys !
My UBER did NOT show Up !
Please Play My Heart-Felt Apology below !.. I Mean it SINCERELY !
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#13 11 hrs ago
' I could NOT find My Pants ! "
" I had the FLU ! "
My Make-Up ran at the Last Minute !?
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#14 11 hrs ago
Do everyone a favour and don't have kids.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#15 10 hrs ago
He Won't !.. He is Peeking Out of the Closet !
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#16 6 hrs ago
a machine gun... where is ISIS when you need them ? hopefully practising on the reserves...
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#17 5 hrs ago
MY Travel Ban would have Prevented the London Bombing !
|
|
