'They're focused on me. I'm focused on Winnipeggers,' mayor says as council divide deepens
Before joining CBC Manitoba, Bartley Kives spent most of his career in journalism at the Winnipeg Free Press, covering politics, music, food, the environment and outdoor recreation. He's the author of the Canadian bestseller A Daytripper's Guide to Manitoba: Exploring Canada's Undiscovered Province and co-author of Stuck in the Middle: Dissenting Views of Winnipeg.
|Time to bring public washrooms to Winnipeg's Ex...
|22 hr
|Sammy Maudlin ExM...
|1
|Indigenous people see growing racism but are ho...
|Fri
|Lying Loser David
|5
|Selkirk, Man., to honour Senator Murray Sinclai...
|Fri
|If This is IT Huey
|4
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Jun 22
|Humphrey Bogards ...
|5
|Daphne Bramham: Celebrating a complicated histo...
|Jun 21
|David is TREATY
|1
|7,000 Hydro customers powerless after thunderst...
|Jun 21
|Twin City Motors ...
|12
|What the flock? Gulls take over lawns, hoover u...
|Jun 20
|OROBOUROUS KHAN
|1
