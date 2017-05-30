Teen rushed to hospital after hit and run in Winnipeg
A 15-year-old girl was taken to hospital in unstable condition after a hit and run early Saturday morning. A teenager was rushed to hospital after being hit by a vehicle near Elgin Avenue and Gertie Street in Winnipeg early Saturday morning.
