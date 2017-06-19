Suspicious van located, no charges la...

Suspicious van located, no charges laid: Winnipeg police

47 min ago

Winnipeg police have located a suspicious van with blacked-out windows which was recently spotted outside schools in Elmwood and Rossmere. On Thursday, the man was seen near Lord Selkirk School on Poplar Avenue attempting to strike up conversation with teenage girl.

Manitoba

