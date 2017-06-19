Summer hasn't skipped Manitoba: Warmer weather on the way, says Environment Canada
It might seem like summer has skipped Manitoba but Environment Canada says warm weather is on the way. But Dave Phillips, a senior climatologist with Environment Canada, said the lousy late June days are not an omen for what is to come.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Time to bring public washrooms to Winnipeg's Ex...
|2 hr
|Sammy Maudlin ExM...
|1
|Indigenous people see growing racism but are ho...
|16 hr
|Lying Loser David
|5
|Selkirk, Man., to honour Senator Murray Sinclai...
|Fri
|If This is IT Huey
|4
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Thu
|Humphrey Bogards ...
|5
|Daphne Bramham: Celebrating a complicated histo...
|Jun 21
|David is TREATY
|1
|7,000 Hydro customers powerless after thunderst...
|Jun 21
|Twin City Motors ...
|12
|What the flock? Gulls take over lawns, hoover u...
|Jun 20
|OROBOUROUS KHAN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC