Summer hasn't skipped Manitoba: Warme...

Summer hasn't skipped Manitoba: Warmer weather on the way, says Environment Canada

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: CBC News

It might seem like summer has skipped Manitoba but Environment Canada says warm weather is on the way. But Dave Phillips, a senior climatologist with Environment Canada, said the lousy late June days are not an omen for what is to come.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Time to bring public washrooms to Winnipeg's Ex... 2 hr Sammy Maudlin ExM... 1
News Indigenous people see growing racism but are ho... 16 hr Lying Loser David 5
News Selkirk, Man., to honour Senator Murray Sinclai... Fri If This is IT Huey 4
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) Thu Humphrey Bogards ... 5
News Daphne Bramham: Celebrating a complicated histo... Jun 21 David is TREATY 1
News 7,000 Hydro customers powerless after thunderst... Jun 21 Twin City Motors ... 12
News What the flock? Gulls take over lawns, hoover u... Jun 20 OROBOUROUS KHAN 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,310 • Total comments across all topics: 281,991,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC