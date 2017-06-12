Subdivision access issue to be tackled Monday
Following public opposition to Brandon Evergreen Developments' plan to create an emergency access route through Kelsey Bay, additional options were considered and evaluated by city administration. "For development to proceed on the site a secondary emergency access is required," states a report submitted to council by chief planner Ryan Nickel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on...
|2 hr
|Omars Cadre - Canada
|2
|Declining number of asylum seekers surprises re...
|9 hr
|ITs ALL HILLARYs ...
|3
|'Tell people not to panic': Experts say Canada'...
|12 hr
|David
|1
|7,000 Hydro customers powerless after thunderst...
|21 hr
|Shorty Sircut - H...
|7
|Winnipeg Band Releases Song for MMIWG
|Fri
|Selkirk Settled-ers
|2
|Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Bison rebuilds in a better place with You Are N...
|Jun 15
|WHITE LUNCH COMICs
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC