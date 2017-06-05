St. Boniface family raising a stink over baby skunks
Five baby skunks have invaded a yard in St. Boniface and a Winnipeg woman is running out of options to get her yard back. "We bought coyote urine, we put spotlights on them we sprayed them with sprinkler, which we were told to do, and they just come right back," Sandra Klingbell said Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AMI celebrates Aboriginal Day 2017
|15 min
|Point Douglas Poi...
|4
|Fort McMurray, Alta., homeowners to be compensa...
|24 min
|The Clown Persecutor
|3
|City of Winnipeg asks what should happen with t...
|26 min
|The Clown Persecutor
|6
|How an experiment created canola and turned Can...
|Thu
|Cookoo coutu
|7
|Families live with grief of hit and runs, but p...
|Thu
|Greg Selinger - L...
|1
|'Justice delayed is justice denied': Less than ...
|Thu
|Trump the Immigants
|1
|Protection of other lakes key as zebra mussels ...
|Jun 7
|DOERs REAL LEGACY...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC