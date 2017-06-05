St. Boniface family raising a stink o...

St. Boniface family raising a stink over baby skunks

Read more: GlobalNews

Five baby skunks have invaded a yard in St. Boniface and a Winnipeg woman is running out of options to get her yard back. "We bought coyote urine, we put spotlights on them we sprayed them with sprinkler, which we were told to do, and they just come right back," Sandra Klingbell said Friday.

Manitoba

