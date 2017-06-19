St. Boniface ban on medically assiste...

St. Boniface ban on medically assisted death a breach of charter rights, doctor says

CBC News

The outgoing president of the St. Boniface Hospital medical staff believes the Winnipeg hospital's policy to deny medically assisted death violates the charter rights of some of the most vulnerable patients. Medical assistance in dying, or MAID, will not be provided at St. Boniface Hospital after the board, which manages the hospital, voted against it on June 12. Dr. Marcus Blouw, a former member of the St. Boniface board, disagrees that the current board - none of whom none have any clinical expertise, he said - should be able to overrule the decisions of patients and clinicians.

