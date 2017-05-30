Spread of hog virus alarms piglet-exporting province Manitoba
The deadly pig disease PEDv is spreading faster than expected in Manitoba, Canada's biggest piglet-producing province. The number of cases this spring, 10, matches the total from the past three years combined, although the outbreak is not comparable in scale to PEDv's spread across U.S. farms in 2013.
