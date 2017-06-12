Skills Canada Competition Highlights ...

Skills Canada Competition Highlights Tech Trade

Skills/Competences Canada hosted the Skills Canada National Competition May 31 to June 3 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. RVDA of Canada Express reported that the event featured 40-plus skilled trade competitions with over 550 secondary and post-secondary competitors from across Canada.

Manitoba

