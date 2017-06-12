Skills Canada Competition Highlights Tech Trade
Skills/Competences Canada hosted the Skills Canada National Competition May 31 to June 3 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. RVDA of Canada Express reported that the event featured 40-plus skilled trade competitions with over 550 secondary and post-secondary competitors from across Canada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RV Business.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7,000 Hydro customers powerless after thunderst...
|1 hr
|HYDRO VP of PLOTTING
|3
|Winnipeg reaches tentative deal with its larges...
|8 hr
|City Union Employees
|1
|Ramadan in Winnipeg: Long days of fasting, but ...
|14 hr
|Finisher
|16
|City of Winnipeg asks what should happen with t...
|Mon
|Conservativeby de...
|18
|Resurrecting the Downtown Winnipeg Bay Store
|Mon
|Davids defeater
|6
|AMI celebrates Aboriginal Day 2017
|Jun 11
|Sabrina Koehn Bin...
|10
|Fort McMurray, Alta., homeowners to be compensa...
|Jun 10
|The Clown Persecutor
|3
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC