Six stories in the news for today, June 16
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is rejecting the notion of a five per cent tax on broadband Internet services to help Canada's rapidly evolving news industry. The tax was recommended by Liberal members of a Commons committee to help the slumping media industry adapt to rapid technological change and shifting consumer habits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Winnipeg Band Releases Song for MMIWG
|15 hr
|Selkirk Settled-ers
|2
|7,000 Hydro customers powerless after thunderst...
|Fri
|The Man
|6
|Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i...
|Fri
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Bison rebuilds in a better place with You Are N...
|Thu
|WHITE LUNCH COMICs
|2
|Bloodied man jumps into woman's car near Winnip...
|Thu
|TRUMP ADMENSTRUATION
|3
|Winnipeg reaches tentative deal with its larges...
|Jun 13
|City Union Employees
|1
|Ramadan in Winnipeg: Long days of fasting, but ...
|Jun 13
|Finisher
|16
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC