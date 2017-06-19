Sears closure an opportunity for Garden City, says councillora
Sears Canada announced Thursday it will be closing its outlet store at Garden City Shopping Centre along with dozens of other locations across Canada. The Winnipeg city councillor who represents the Garden City area said she is optimistic about retail there, despite the upcoming closure of the large Sears Outlet store.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indigenous people see growing racism but are ho...
|10 hr
|King of Kapyon
|1
|Selkirk, Man., to honour Senator Murray Sinclai...
|12 hr
|Lying Loser David
|3
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|21 hr
|Humphrey Bogards ...
|5
|Daphne Bramham: Celebrating a complicated histo...
|Wed
|David is TREATY
|1
|7,000 Hydro customers powerless after thunderst...
|Wed
|Twin City Motors ...
|12
|What the flock? Gulls take over lawns, hoover u...
|Jun 20
|OROBOUROUS KHAN
|1
|From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on...
|Jun 18
|Omars Cadre - Canada
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC