Sears closure an opportunity for Gard...

Sears closure an opportunity for Garden City, says councillora

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Sears Canada announced Thursday it will be closing its outlet store at Garden City Shopping Centre along with dozens of other locations across Canada. The Winnipeg city councillor who represents the Garden City area said she is optimistic about retail there, despite the upcoming closure of the large Sears Outlet store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indigenous people see growing racism but are ho... 10 hr King of Kapyon 1
News Selkirk, Man., to honour Senator Murray Sinclai... 12 hr Lying Loser David 3
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) 21 hr Humphrey Bogards ... 5
News Daphne Bramham: Celebrating a complicated histo... Wed David is TREATY 1
News 7,000 Hydro customers powerless after thunderst... Wed Twin City Motors ... 12
News What the flock? Gulls take over lawns, hoover u... Jun 20 OROBOUROUS KHAN 1
News From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on... Jun 18 Omars Cadre - Canada 2
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,541 • Total comments across all topics: 281,959,384

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC