Search for Jennifer Catcheway's body resumes on her 26th birthday

Volunteers search for clues into Jennifer Catcheway's 2008 disappearance at Dakota Tipi First Nation near Portage la Prairie on Monday. Jennifer Catcheway's parents, other family members and volunteers started looking for her body again on Monday at Dakota Tipi First Nation, nine years after the 17-year-old went missing.

