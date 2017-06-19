Search for Jennifer Catcheway's body resumes on her 26th birthday
Volunteers search for clues into Jennifer Catcheway's 2008 disappearance at Dakota Tipi First Nation near Portage la Prairie on Monday. Jennifer Catcheway's parents, other family members and volunteers started looking for her body again on Monday at Dakota Tipi First Nation, nine years after the 17-year-old went missing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7,000 Hydro customers powerless after thunderst...
|8 hr
|Minnie Appolis Dr...
|8
|From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on...
|Sun
|Omars Cadre - Canada
|2
|Declining number of asylum seekers surprises re...
|Sun
|ITs ALL HILLARYs ...
|3
|'Tell people not to panic': Experts say Canada'...
|Sun
|David
|1
|Winnipeg Band Releases Song for MMIWG
|Fri
|Selkirk Settled-ers
|2
|Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Bison rebuilds in a better place with You Are N...
|Jun 15
|WHITE LUNCH COMICs
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC