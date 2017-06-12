Say 'I do' to a Wedding at Niakwa
For couples seeking a scenic setting for their special day, it's easy to say "I do" to booking their wedding at Niakwa Country Club. Banquet manager Jami Krahn recommends that couples book at least a year in advance if they're planning for popular summertime wedding dates at the country club, which is nestled in a niche at 620 Niakwa Rd. "At Niakwa, we like to make it a one-stop shop," she says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Manitoba.com.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Declining number of asylum seekers surprises re...
|5 hr
|ITs ALL HILLARYs ...
|3
|'Tell people not to panic': Experts say Canada'...
|7 hr
|David
|1
|7,000 Hydro customers powerless after thunderst...
|17 hr
|Shorty Sircut - H...
|7
|Winnipeg Band Releases Song for MMIWG
|Fri
|Selkirk Settled-ers
|2
|Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i...
|Fri
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Bison rebuilds in a better place with You Are N...
|Jun 15
|WHITE LUNCH COMICs
|2
|Bloodied man jumps into woman's car near Winnip...
|Jun 15
|TRUMP ADMENSTRUATION
|3
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC