Roquette to invest a 40m in French pea protein plant
Roquette will invest a 40 million to increase the capacity of its Northern France pea processing site in Vic-sur-Aisne in a bid to meet growing global demand for plant-based protein. This is the second major investment the company has made this year, after announcing in January plans to build a a 300m factory site in Manitoba, Canada.
