Rivers recognizes train station's centennial

Manitoba Lt.-Gov. Janice Filmon poses with members of the Rivers Train Station Restoration Committee, including Betty Macdonald, centre, and Marlene Hayhurst, right, on Friday in Rivers, beside a newly unveiled plaque to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Rivers train station. From left, Rivers Elementary School students Rian Sucharyna, Kyree McLean and Keegan Salateski wave flags celebrating Canada's 150th birthday beside Lt.-Gov. Janice Filmon and her husband Gary, the former premier of Manitoba, on Friday as part of a series of stops in Rivers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.