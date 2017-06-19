Richardson acquires European Oat Millers
WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA Richardson International Ltd. expanded its oat milling business with the acquisition of European Oat Millers. The acquisition closed on June 15. "We are excited to build on our success in value-added processing and extend our food manufacturing footprint to a new geography," said Curt Vossen, president and chief executive officer of Richardson International.
