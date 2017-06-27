Refugees continue to flood Canada fro...

Refugees continue to flood Canada from the U.S.

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Valley News Live

What started as a mere spike in new refugee arrivals, has become an established trend of refugees illegally crossing the border from the United States to Canada. "At the heart of it all, is this real, very deep fear.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'They're focused on me. I'm focused on Winnipeg... 20 hr Brain Bow-Man - M... 2
News Korean workers in some Winnipeg sushi restauran... 20 hr Tom Jones Conserv... 1
News Entertainment journal (Nov '10) Mon Pope 4
News 7,000 Hydro customers powerless after thunderst... Sun HYDRO VP of PLOTTING 13
News Summer hasn't skipped Manitoba: Warmer weather ... Jun 25 Could a cat bor 2
News Time to bring public washrooms to Winnipeg's Ex... Jun 24 Sammy Maudlin ExM... 1
News Indigenous people see growing racism but are ho... Jun 23 Lying Loser David 5
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,271 • Total comments across all topics: 282,077,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC