Rain welcome across most of Manitoba
All regions of Manitoba received rainfall, ranging from 15 to 55 millimetres, during the week ended June 19, with the moisture generally beneficial for crops, according to the latest provincial crop report. However, cool weather has slowed corn and soybean growth.
