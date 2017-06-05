Protection of other lakes key as zebr...

Protection of other lakes key as zebra mussels clog Lake Winnipeg: province

There are 2 comments on the CBC News story from 1 hr ago, titled Protection of other lakes key as zebra mussels clog Lake Winnipeg: province. In it, CBC News reports that:

Zebra mussels are staying for good at Grand Beach but the province believes there's still time to save the more than 100,000 other lakes in Manitoba. Freshwater experts are calling for vigilance after clumps of zebra mussels washed up on the shores of Lake Winnipeg this spring.

MB Rednecks

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 2 hrs ago
Nope. This in Manitoba, home of the beer swilling red neck who will take their boat anywhere without cleaning it.

DOERs LEGACY CLAMS

Winnipeg, Canada

#2 1 hr ago
MB Rednecks wrote:
Nope. This in Manitoba, home of the beer swilling red neck who will take their boat anywhere without cleaning it.
GARY DOER's LEGACY !.. Remember The Garrison Project !
