There are on the CBC News story from 1 hr ago, titled Protection of other lakes key as zebra mussels clog Lake Winnipeg: province. In it, CBC News reports that:

Zebra mussels are staying for good at Grand Beach but the province believes there's still time to save the more than 100,000 other lakes in Manitoba. Freshwater experts are calling for vigilance after clumps of zebra mussels washed up on the shores of Lake Winnipeg this spring.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at CBC News.