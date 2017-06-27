Police issue 39 tickets in metro St. John's highway blitz
The Royal Canadian Constabulary handed out 39 summary offence tickets and clocked speeders as high as 159 km/h Monday in a radar blitz of three arteries. The Newfoundland and Labrador Provincial Committee of The Air Cadet League of Canada congratulates Warrant Officer First Class Heather Blake from 514 Kinsmen Air Cadet Squadron, as the winner of the League's National Effective Speaking Competition held in Winnipeg, Manitoba held the weekend of June 17. DILDO, NL - Sixth grade students at Woodland Elementary in Dildo recently took part in a new education project looking to change the way children learn about their country.
