Police action ruled appropriate in chase that left woman dead
Winnipeg police examine a truck that was struck by a van on Boyd Avenue near Sinclair Street last year. Officers did nothing wrong during a police chase that left Natalee Eklund dead last September, Manitoba's police watchdog says.
