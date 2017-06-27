Playgrounds across Brandon getting spruced up

New play structures will be installed at Wascana Drive Playground ; Park Community Common and Crocus Playground "Adding to the greenspaces that already exist is a huge priority for us," said BryceWilson, manager of parks operations. "Obviously we need to budget within certain parameters, but we want to provide these amenities to all neighbourhoods in the city, so it's a big push for us."

