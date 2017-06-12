Pickpocket hugger charged after elderly people targeted in Winnipeg, police say
Marcel Albert Paul pickpocketed elderly people and learned personal information about them at grocery stores in Winnipeg, police say. A man who was wanted by police for allegedly pickpocketing people while hugging them, or conning them into giving up personal information, has been arrested and charged.
