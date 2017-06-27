Paranormal gathering will aid restora...

Paranormal gathering will aid restoration project: Organizer

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Fans of paranormal activity - ghosts or spirits - are the "little angels" behind a restoration project at the historic Ninette Sanatorium building. Lucien Nault, left, and Jacob Neufeld are seen outside the Ninette Sanitorium, which they both spent time at during the mid-20th century.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Citizenship ceremony welcomes 101 newcomers in ... 2 hr chugs are still POS 1
News Happy birthday 2 hr Jonny Two Shirts 6
News Korean workers in some Winnipeg sushi restauran... 11 hr Tom Jones Conserv... 2
News CUPE 'raising red flags' about P3 school model 11 hr Gourd Steaves Bus... 2
News 'They're focused on me. I'm focused on Winnipeg... Tue Brain Bow-Man - M... 2
News Entertainment journal (Nov '10) Mon Pope 4
News 7,000 Hydro customers powerless after thunderst... Jun 25 HYDRO VP of PLOTTING 13
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,298 • Total comments across all topics: 282,095,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC