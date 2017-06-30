Ottawa teen going coast-to-coast across Canada to talk with struggling people, give them hope
Leila Attar poses for a photo at a VIA Rail station in Ottawa. Beginning Canada Day, the 19-year-old is travelling across Canada to share the story about her dark journey into drug addiction and to listen to other people's stories and struggles.
