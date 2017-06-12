Ottawa backtracks on coast guard cuts, promises more search-and-rescue service
Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard Terry Beech announced the decision to save the Vancouver-based team in Ottawa on Thursday. Ottawa is backing away from proposed cuts to the Canadian Coast Guard that would have eliminated B.C.'s emergency rescue dive team and shuttered three inland stations in Manitoba and Ontario.
