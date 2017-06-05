North Kildonan Family Recognized With Honourary Street Name
Leonard and Eleane Baranyk have served for many years as exemplary role models for the city of Winnipeg. On Friday, June 9th, the North Kildonan couple were recognized for their long-lasting impression with an honourary street sign spanning the distance of Hutchings Street - the location of their family business, Pratts Wholesale Food Service.
