No bail for suspect charged in high-speed chase in Brandon

A suspect accused of leading police on a high-speed chase - during a cross-country trip in which he allegedly sold methamphetamine - is back in Manitoba to face his charges after he was mistakenly released from a Saskatchewan jail. "Due to an administrative error Regina correctional facility released Mr. Henry when he completed his jail sentence on charges there," Crown attorney Brett Rach said during the accused's bail hearing on Monday.

