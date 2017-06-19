New York journalist seeks clues in great-grandmother's 1913 murder in Winnipeg
New York journalist Wayne Hoffman is writing a book about his great-grandmother and the aftermath of her murder in Winnipeg in 1913. As a child, New York journalist Wayne Hoffman was told an almost unbelievable story about how his great-grandmother was shot to death by a sniper while breastfeeding on the front porch of her North End home in the winter of 1913.
