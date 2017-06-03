There are on the The London Free Press story from Saturday, titled Murder victim's body found: Police. In it, The London Free Press reports that:

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Grand Chief Sheila North Wilson and Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth address the media at a press conference at police headquarters on Saturday, June 3, 2017 to announce that the body of murder victim Christine Wood had been located. Wood's body was found by RCMP officers in the Springfield, Man., area on Thursday, June 1, 2017, and identified through autopsy on Friday, June 2. Wood went missing in Winnipeg on the evening of Aug. 19, 2016.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The London Free Press.