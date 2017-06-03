Murder victim's body found: Police

There are 7 comments on the The London Free Press story from Saturday, titled Murder victim's body found: Police. In it, The London Free Press reports that:

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Grand Chief Sheila North Wilson and Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth address the media at a press conference at police headquarters on Saturday, June 3, 2017 to announce that the body of murder victim Christine Wood had been located. Wood's body was found by RCMP officers in the Springfield, Man., area on Thursday, June 1, 2017, and identified through autopsy on Friday, June 2. Wood went missing in Winnipeg on the evening of Aug. 19, 2016.

City Planning Department

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 Saturday
http://www.chilliwacktimes.com/national/42616 ...

WINNIPEG is FAMOUS - Coast to Coast !

http://www.chilliwacktimes.com/national/42616...

The Indian KILL CAPITAL of CANADA !

WE are NUMBER ONE !... That's the PLAN !

Super duper

Winnipeg, Canada

#2 Yesterday
Better these pos are found dead then alive.

LYING BRIANs FAULT

Winnipeg, Canada

#3 Yesterday
City Planning Department wrote:
http://www.chilliwacktimes.com /national/42616...

WINNIPEG is FAMOUS - Coast to Coast !

http://www.chilliwacktimes.com/national/42616...

The Indian KILL CAPITAL of CANADA !

WE are NUMBER ONE !... That's the PLAN !
PILASTER MUST Be BEHIND THIS !... It's ALL PILASTER's FAULT !

CHUG NORRIS - CRUSADER

Winnipeg, Canada

#4 Yesterday
Body of missing woman Christine Wood found near Winnipeg, police say

http://www.chilliwacktimes.com/national/42616 ...

WINNIPEG FAMOUS across CANADA !.. KILL CAPITAL for INDIANS !

http://www.chilliwacktimes.com/national/42616 ...

WINNIPEG is FAMOUS - Coast to Coast !

http://www.chilliwacktimes.com/national/42616 ...

The Indian KILL CAPITAL of CANADA !

WE are NUMBER ONE !... That's the PLAN !

Sorrow

Calgary, Canada

#5 Yesterday
CHUG NORRIS - CRUSADER wrote:
Body of missing woman Christine Wood found near Winnipeg, police say

http://www.chilliwacktimes.com/national/42616 ...

WINNIPEG FAMOUS across CANADA !.. KILL CAPITAL for INDIANS !

http://www.chilliwacktimes.com/national/42616 ...

WINNIPEG is FAMOUS - Coast to Coast !

http://www.chilliwacktimes.com/national/42616 ...

The Indian KILL CAPITAL of CANADA !

WE are NUMBER ONE !... That's the PLAN !
David Coutu, with each passing day, you become more and more of a worthless human being. Just shut the hell up for once in your life.

Edward R Murrow

Winnipeg, Canada

#6 Yesterday
Oh .. The HUMANITY !

Secret agentman

Sooke, Canada

#7 Yesterday
Edward R Murrow wrote:
Oh .. The HUMANITY !
Moronic.

Manitoba

