Men accused in Jeanenne Fontaine's death facing murder charges in Saskatchewan

Jeanenne Fontaine, 29, was shot March 14 in the back of the head inside her home on the 400 block of Aberdeen, which was then set on fire. The men charged in the shooting death of Jeanenne Fontaine are now facing separate murder charges in the death of Regina man.

Manitoba

