Martha Street assault now homicide, s...

Martha Street assault now homicide, suspect in custody

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

A 37-year-old man died after suffering serious head trauma in an assault on Martha Street on Tuesday. An investigation into a serious assault in Winnipeg has become a homicide investigation after the victim died following a beating on Martha Street earlier this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indigenous people see growing racism but are ho... 3 hr BOBs Your UNCLE 3
News Selkirk, Man., to honour Senator Murray Sinclai... 4 hr If This is IT Huey 4
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) Thu Humphrey Bogards ... 5
News Daphne Bramham: Celebrating a complicated histo... Wed David is TREATY 1
News 7,000 Hydro customers powerless after thunderst... Wed Twin City Motors ... 12
News What the flock? Gulls take over lawns, hoover u... Jun 20 OROBOUROUS KHAN 1
News From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on... Jun 18 Omars Cadre - Canada 2
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,888 • Total comments across all topics: 281,968,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC