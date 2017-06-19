Martha Street assault now homicide, suspect in custody
A 37-year-old man died after suffering serious head trauma in an assault on Martha Street on Tuesday. An investigation into a serious assault in Winnipeg has become a homicide investigation after the victim died following a beating on Martha Street earlier this week.
