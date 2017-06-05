Marilyn Hall Dies: Emmy-Winning TV Pr...

Marilyn Hall Dies: Emmy-Winning TV Producer & Wife Of Monty Hall Was 90

Marilyn Hall , an Emmy-winning TV writer-producer, philanthropist and wife of Monty Hall for 70 years, died on June 5. She was 90. A native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, she got her start in entertainment starring and writing radio dramas for the CBC. Hall's TV writing credits include Love, American Style and the 1975 ABC special Lights, Camera, Monty! .

