Manitoba's changes to mosquito larvic...

Manitoba's changes to mosquito larvicide fund leave rural residents at risk, mayor says

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

The Manitoba government has made changes to which communities can tap into funding to larvicide for mosquitoes that carry the West Nile Virus. Communities like Carman, Man., are no longer eligible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Daphne Bramham: Celebrating a complicated histo... 23 hr David is TREATY 1
News 7,000 Hydro customers powerless after thunderst... Wed Twin City Motors ... 12
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) Tue Lying Loser David 4
News What the flock? Gulls take over lawns, hoover u... Tue OROBOUROUS KHAN 1
News From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on... Jun 18 Omars Cadre - Canada 2
News Declining number of asylum seekers surprises re... Jun 18 ITs ALL HILLARYs ... 3
News 'Tell people not to panic': Experts say Canada'... Jun 18 David 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,389 • Total comments across all topics: 281,936,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC